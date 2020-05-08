5

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Chanyeol and Raiden pose in black and white in new teaser images for 'Yours' featuring Lee Hi and Changmo

AKP STAFF

Chanyeol and Raiden are suave in black suits for their upcoming collaboration single "Yours" featuring Lee Hi and Changmo

The two artists show off their charisma and intensity as they gear up to release new music. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the release on May 12th at 6 PM KST. 

  1. Chanyeol
0 264 Share 71% Upvoted
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
7 hours ago   91   46,545
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
7 hours ago   91   46,545
BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX reveal 'Excited' performance videos
3 hours ago   0   1,187

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND