52 News Posted by sl278 30 minutes ago Chanyeol and Raiden pose in black and white in new teaser images for 'Yours' featuring Lee Hi and Changmo AKP STAFF Chanyeol and Raiden are suave in black suits for their upcoming collaboration single "Yours" featuring Lee Hi and Changmo. The two artists show off their charisma and intensity as they gear up to release new music. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the release on May 12th at 6 PM KST. Share this article Facebook Twitter Chanyeol 0 264 Share 71% Upvoted
Log in to comment