Big Bang's Taeyang states he never wanted to be more famous

Taeyang's perfectionism in search of the perfect stage has fans tearing up with emotions.

On May 25th, Taeyang was seen in a new episode of his documentary series ‘WHITE NIGHT’. The star is seen obsessively preparing the perfect stage during his 2017 tour in the US, stating: "From my perspective, I've never once thought I want to become more popular or pursue my music activities while being really popular and known. To be honest, at one point, these thoughts started to come to my mind. I have to become more popular, we have to become more popular and earn more money so we can pursue the things we really want to do. So we can elevate our quality to this level when organizing things (concerts). I know that. It is very costly to do cool things on the stage."

While battling injuries and technical problems, Taeyang showed his determination and dedication to give his fans the best every single time he's on stage.



The eight-episode documentary series has been releasing new episodes every Monday. You can watch episode 3 titled "Daybreak" below.





