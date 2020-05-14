Actor Kang Ji Hwan makes final statement at appeals court for sexual assault

Actor Kang Ji Hwan made his final statement at the appeals court for his sexual assault sentence.



In December of 2019, Kang Ji Hwan was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison suspended for 3 years, which means he won't be spending any time in jail unless he breaks the law during his 3-year probation. He was also ordered to 120 hours of community service, 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program, and a restriction on working with minors and disabled persons for 3 years.



Prosecution then appealed the actor's sentence as they asserted he deserved a stronger punishment. At the appeals court on May 14, prosecution asked the judge to sentence Kang Ji Hwan to 3 years in prison, stating, "I strongly doubt that he's admitted his wrongdoing and is reflecting on himself."



In his final statement, Kang Ji Hwan said, "I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt and suffered because of me. I've been running without a break to show good things to many people over the past years, but I'm so ashamed of myself now."



His sentencing hearing will be held on June 11 KST.



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan confessed to sexually assaulting two contracted agency employees after drinking with them in his home this in July of 2019. Though he admitted to the sexual assault, he claims he does not remember what occurred because he was drunk.

