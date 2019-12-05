Actor Kang Ji Hwan receives suspended sentence of 3 years for sexual assault

Actor Kang Ji Hwan has received a suspended sentence of 3 years for sexual assault.



On December 5, the Suwon District Court sentenced Kang Ji Hwan to 2 year and 6 months in prison suspended for 3 years, which means he won't be spending any time in jail unless he breaks the law during his 3-year probation. In addition, he's also been ordered 120 hours of community service, 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program, and a restriction on working with minors and disabled persons for 3 years.



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan confessed to sexually assaulting two contracted agency employees after drinking with them in his home this past July. Though he admitted to the sexual assault, he claims he does not remember what occurred because he was drunk.

