Prosecution appeals actor Kang Ji Hwan's sexual assault sentence

Prosecution has appealed actor Kang Ji Hwan's sexual assault sentence.



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison suspended for 3 years, which means he'll spend no time in jail unless he breaks the law during his 3-year probation. He confessed to sexually assaulting two contracted agency employees after drinking with them in his home this past July.



On December 12, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office were revealed to have filed an appeal to the judge in charge of Kang Ji Hwan's case. Prosecution requested a 3-year prison sentence, but as he was given a 3-year probation instead, it seems prosecution is seeking a harsher sentence.



Stay tuned for updates.

