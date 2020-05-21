A.C.E have revealed their official light stick design ahead of their third anniversary.
On May 21, A.C.E shared the light stick design below, which features a white stick and a silver logo inside a clear globe. The group is finally releasing a light stick on May 23, the third anniversary of their debut.
What do you think of A.C.E's light stick?
4
0
Posted by33 minutes ago
A.C.E reveal light stick design ahead of 3rd anniversary
A.C.E have revealed their official light stick design ahead of their third anniversary.
1 930 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment