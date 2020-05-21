4

0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

A.C.E reveal light stick design ahead of 3rd anniversary

A.C.E have revealed their official light stick design ahead of their third anniversary.

On May 21, A.C.E shared the light stick design below, which features a white stick and a silver logo inside a clear globe. The group is finally releasing a light stick on May 23, the third anniversary of their debut.

What do you think of A.C.E's light stick? 

ProducerMinSuga1,019 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Wow, the lightstick is so pretty!

