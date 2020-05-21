36

Momoland & animated penguin Pororo reveal adorable MV teaser for 'Tiki Taka'

Momoland and animated penguin Pororo have revealed an adorable music video teaser for "Tiki Taka".

In the MV teaser, Momoland as well as Pororo and his crew give a preview of their "Tiki Taka" dance. After "Banana Cha Cha", Pororoland (Pororo x Momoland) are returning with a new track, which drops on May 28 KST.

Watch Momoland and Pororo's "Tiki Taka" MV teaser above!

taeswife06131,918 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I love Pororo! I used to watch him everyday when I was a kid! It's so funny that the things I love are coming together! ^-^

0

mclee-ways0 pt 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Momoland x Pororo is most adorable combination i love them both!

