Accusations of animal abuse arise after photos show an alpaca at the controversial birthday party in Chungdam

More controversies are arising amidst reports that multiple celebrities attended a birthday party in Chungdam while flouting social distancing requirements.

An alpaca at the controversial party has sparked more criticism after celebrities taking photos with the animal were spotted. Alpacas are known to go under severe stress if they're in a noisy or confined space.

Netizens have been saying that this constitutes as animal abuse, leading to the owner of the alpaca making a statement, saying: "I heard that it was a birthday party, and I went because they said they would take pictures of the alpaca. I wanted to show fans pictures of the animal so I went. I heard that other animals would be present so I thought it would be an animal cafe. But when I arrived, it wasn't a place where an alpaca could stay so we just took pictures with the people there and left without drinking a single sip of water. I felt bad to the alpaca because I brought it to a place I didn't fully know and I am sorry for causing misunderstanding. We definitely did not receive money for bringing the alpaca."

The gathering in Chungdam has since gained a lot of attention after it was reported that After School member Jooyeon, T-ara member Hyomin, former Olympic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, actress Kim Hee Jung, and more attended the party on May 9th, sparking criticism from the public.

