GOT7 has a special treat for fans!

On May 3 at midnight KST, the popular idol group unveiled a 'part switch' dance practice video for the group's latest release "Not by the Moon." The clip starts out with the members playing rock paper scissors so the winner can assign the new parts. They then perform the entirety of the song's stage choreography as an assigned member, causing a little struggling and a whole lot of laughs.



Watch how well GOT7 does above!