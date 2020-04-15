G-Dragon, Red Velvet's Irene, and EXO's Chanyeol top 'TMI News' list of idols who wore the most expensive items

G-Dragon, Red Velvet's Irene, and EXO's Chanyeol topped 'TMI News' list of idols who wore the most expensive items.



The April 15th episode of Mnet's 'TMI News' featured idol stars whose accessories, clothes, shoes, and more would make enormous dents in most bank accounts. Unsurprisingly, Big Bang's G-Dragon made #1 on the list for his personal collection of luxury fashion items, even dipping into the womenswear section of the top brands.



Irene of Red Velvet ranked in at 2nd, and Chanyeol of EXO made the top 3. Check out the 'TMI News' segments above and below!



