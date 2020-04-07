Nth Telegram Room operator 'Watchman' who shared thousands of nude photos of women and minors ridiculed after asking the public to respect his family's privacy

Nth Telegram room operator 'Watchman', who shared and revealed thousands of nude photos of minors in the room, has asked for his family's privacy to be respected. This has since triggered a backlash of ridicule and disbelief from netizens.

The 38-year-old operator has been running 'Godam Room' from April to September of 2019. He is said to have uploaded over ten thousand nude photos of illegal and explicit material. Among those include around 100 illegal videos of underage teenagers and children. 'Watchman' has since stated that he was not "responsible for making group chat rooms" but police have been investigating whether or not he was running the rooms with the goal of making a monetary profit. The court has since agreed, saying that this could be a possibility, and issued additional arrest warrants.

While wearing a Khaki prison uniform and mask at his preliminary hearing at Suwon District Court on April 6th, Watchman stated that he "did a wrong thing to upload links that are detrimental to society. But I was not involved in the group chats and did not receive any money from it. I am reflecting a lot on the strain I placed on society. I am sincerely sorry to the victims. However, my family and friends are going through a lot of pain and suffering because of this and I can't stand it. I will take responsibility for my actions and take on all the punishment."

Netizens have been commenting in disbelief, saying:





"Didn't you know that you'd be dragging your family to hell with your actions?"

"What about all the lives you ruined."

"Release his personal information!"





Watchman's next hearing is set to take place on April 25th.

