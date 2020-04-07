UEE makes people laugh with her relatable post comparing her work versus rest mode

UEE made people laugh with her relatable post on April 7th.

The idol turned actress posted two photos to her Instagram account with the captions: “When I work (UEE version)” and “When I rest (Kim Yoo Jin version)”. In her work photo, UEE turns on her chic mode and definitely grabs fans’ attention. However, in her rest mode, UEE is seen cutely resting in a chair while wearing a red training suit.

The actress’s down to earth charm helped her earn a spot in trending news. Meanwhile, UEE will be appearing as the female lead in ‘SF8’ series alongside Super Junior’s Siwon.