Kim Hyun Joong to include his fans' voices from all over the world in his next album

Kim Hyun Joong is planning to include his fans' voices in his next album.

The former SS501 member and actor released a video in which he announced that he would be including his fans' voices in his album! He released a short snippet of the song and stated that you can be a part of his album by submitting a recording of your voice to him.

Here are the instructions from the YouTube channel:



"Hello, everyone.



We’ve prepared a special event for 시청자 to directly take part in the production of the album.



We’d like to include your voice in Kimhyunjoong’ s new album.



You can find the melody and music for the chorus part in the above Youtube video (00’41’’~00’58’’), so please refer to them.



According to the video above, send your recorded voice file (Not video files) to together.henecia@gmail.com by 22:00 on April 10 (Friday) in Korean time."

Check out the video above for more information!