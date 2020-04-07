21

Ham So Won, Jin Hua, and their family heavily criticized for exaggerating their financial situation due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Celebrity Ham So Won and her husband Jin Hua have been heavily criticized for overexaggerating their financial situation on the latest episode of 'Flavor of Wife'

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, China forced a mandatory closure of all factories for three months. The April 7th broadcast of the show portrays the couple talking about their financial situation. Ham So Won stated: "My husband's salary is half of what it used to be. Factories in China cannot open. Both of us used to earn money and now our income is gone by 50%. But our expenses are the same." 


The couple is seen suffering from insomnia and stress to the point where Jin Hua volunteers to become a Chinese tutor as a part-time job. However, netizens are criticizing the couple due to the fact that Jin Hua's parents recently bought the couple an expensive house for 1 billion KRW (~863,000 USD. Netizen comments include: 


"This is really an over-exaggeration."

"Wow Jin Hua just have an affair and get a divorce."

"You're earning money by being on this show..."

"Please control yourselves."

"I know money is precious but they really went for the wrong concept."

What do you think? Check out the clips below. 

 

Siri1235,243 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I couldn't agree more with the netizens. The "expenses" they are talking about are probably the top class luxury things that most people can't afford anyway. They should feel sorry for other people instead.

1

pink_oracle5,019 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Why does this show still air, every seems to hate this couple?

