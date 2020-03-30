77

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Check out performances by Pentagon, The Boyz, Golden Child, ONEUS, ONF, VERIVERY, and TOO in teaser for 'Road to Kingdom'

'Road to Kingdom' has dropped teasers for their first episode.

The 50-second clips, all titled 'Pre-Airing Preference Check', show all the groups putting on their first stages. You can vote for your favorite here.

As previously reported, a total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.

Check out the performances below.

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
  8. ROAD TO KINGDOM
WHO TOLD TBZ TO SNAP THAT FUCKING HARD OH MY GOD

i cant wait

5

PENTAGON, VERIVERY, GOLDEN CHILD, THE BOYZ, TOO, ONEUS, ONF FIGHTING!

