LOOΠΔ's HyunJin, Choerry, and Olivia Hye showcased their sisterly chemistry for the April issue of 'Kwave X' magazine, donning on classy styles inspired by the film 'Little Women'!

The girls posed for two unique cover pictorials where they charmed readers with their sisterly visuals, going for a vintage-style picnic outdoors or matching in pure, white dresses indoors.

Check out some previews below!