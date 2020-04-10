9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

SHINee's twitter account implies that the group is gearing up for a 2020 comeback

AKP STAFF

SHINee is gearing up for a comeback next year as members begin to come back from the military!

The group's Twitter account posted an exciting message which reads as follows: "Our shining SHINee's D-Day countdown has begun! Onew: D-100. Key: D-179. Minho: D-218. #shiningSHINee #TheDayShawolsWereWaitingFor #2020_SHINeeisBACK".

Fans are excited for the group to make a comeback as three of the four members are finishing up their military services, with Taemin being the only member not in the military. 

popularit2,564 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

i cant wait omg

0

nunyabsnss1,885 pts 51 seconds ago 0
51 seconds ago

Oh, Lord, I don't know if I can handle that but I'm so freaking excited and will support their comeback completely 😭

