SHINee's twitter account implies that the group is gearing up for a 2020 comeback

SHINee is gearing up for a comeback next year as members begin to come back from the military!

The group's Twitter account posted an exciting message which reads as follows: "Our shining SHINee's D-Day countdown has begun! Onew: D-100. Key: D-179. Minho: D-218. #shiningSHINee #TheDayShawolsWereWaitingFor #2020_SHINeeisBACK".

Fans are excited for the group to make a comeback as three of the four members are finishing up their military services, with Taemin being the only member not in the military.