Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang is ready to captivate fans with his sharper side, in a second set of concept images for his upcoming solo photobook 'As Promised'!

Unlike his first set of concept images which captured Lee Eun Sang's lovely visuals in the natural sunlight, the second set of concept photos accentuate more artificial light effects.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for Lee Eun Sang's 1st photobook 'As Promised' run from May 1 through May 17.