SuperM added to the lineup for Lady Gaga-curated online music benefit 'One World: Together at Home' concert

SuperM will be joining the impressive lineup for the Lady Gaga-curated online benefit concert 'One World: Together at Home'.

Lady Gaga personally curated the lineup for the show. The SM supergroup will be joining the likes of artists like Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and more to raise money for Coronavirus outbreak relief support. The event has already raised more than 35 million USD and will be taking place on April 14th and 18th.

SuperM is part of the April 18 (Saturday) lineup. The online benefit concert will air on April 18 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, and CBS. It will also stream on Alibaba, Apple, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Ten Cent, Twitter, YouTube, and more.

Will you be checking out SuperM's performance?