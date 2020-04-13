3

1

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Pentagon, ONEUS, Golden Child, The Boyz, ONF, VERIVERY, and TOO cover old and new hits in 'Road to Kingdom' preview

'Road to Kingdom' has dropped more trailers for their upcoming show.

A total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.

For the first mission, Pentagon covered Block B's "Very Good", ONF covered SHINee's "Everybody", Golden Child covered Shinhwa's "T.O.P", The Boyz covered Taemin's "Danger", VERIVERY covered Seventeen's "Mansae", ONEUS covered H.O.T's "Warrior's Descendant", and TOO covered TVXQ's "Rising Sun".

Check them all out below. Which one is your favorite?


1

cupidkyumi1,114 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

That new rendition of SHINee's Everybody already sounds so good, and the performance looks super dope... ONF never disappoints!

0

kpopcandybar104 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

time to see my Bominnie 😍

