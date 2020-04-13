Pentagon, ONEUS, Golden Child, The Boyz, ONF, VERIVERY, and TOO cover old and new hits in 'Road to Kingdom' preview

'Road to Kingdom' has dropped more trailers for their upcoming show.



A total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.

For the first mission, Pentagon covered Block B's "Very Good", ONF covered SHINee's "Everybody", Golden Child covered Shinhwa's "T.O.P", The Boyz covered Taemin's "Danger", VERIVERY covered Seventeen's "Mansae", ONEUS covered H.O.T's "Warrior's Descendant", and TOO covered TVXQ's "Rising Sun".

Check them all out below. Which one is your favorite?




