So Ji Sub writes a letter to fans following news of his marriage

Shortly after the big news of his marriage with former announcer Jo Eun Jung went public, actor So Ji Sub dedicated a sincere letter to fans, sharing his thoughts and feelings.

He wrote:



"Hello, this is So Ji Sub. As of today, I am at a new starting point in my life with my spouse.



As of April 7, I am hoping to greet you all as the head of a household after completing my legal registration for marriage, and also as a more responsible actor.



You were probably very shocked at the sudden news, but this is a decision that I came to after a long time of serious thoughts so I hope that you will continue to cheer me on and watch over me as you have for such a long time.



My heart is heavy to relay this marriage news during such a difficult time, but I will do my best to always live with a grateful heart, and to show you a good side of me as an actor.



Please take precautions for your health, and I will see you soon. Thank you always."

Earlier on April 7, So Ji Sub's label 51K announced that the actor (43) and former announcer Jo Eun Jung (26) have officially registered their marriage.

