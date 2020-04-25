Oh My Girl says "Secret Garden" couldn't top the chart because of Jang Duk Chul

Oh My Girl shared their 2018 hit song "Secret Garden" couldn't top the chart because of Jang Duk Chul.



On the April 25th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Oh My Girl shared the time their song "Secret Garden" did well after appearing on 'Knowing Brothers' and performed it on the show. Hyojung said, "'Secret Garden' was a miracle to us. And when we unveiled a sneak preview of the song on this show, the song miraculously ranked in second place on the chart." The panel then asked, "Why didn't it top the chart?" Then Jiho said, "Because of Jang Duk Chul. We were able to take our win on the music shows but it was ranked in second place across all charts."

Netizens are positively reacting to her remarks for throwing shade at those who are under suspicion of chart manipulations (Sajaegi).

