'The World of the Married' sets viewership record while 'The King: Eternal Monarch' struggles to retain viewers

JTBC's 'The World of the Married' yet again proved it is a big hit and set a record for the series with a 20.5% nationwide rating.



On April 24, the hit drama achieved its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 9 of 'The World of the Married' scored an average nationwide rating of 20.5%, setting a new record for the series. JTBC's 'SKY Castle' currently holds the title as a drama with the highest viewership record with a nationwide rating of 23.8%.

Meanwhile, SBS’ 'The King: Eternal Monarch' faced a slight decrease in viewership. The April 24th episode scored a nationwide rating of 9%.