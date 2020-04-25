7

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

'The World of the Married' sets viewership record while 'The King: Eternal Monarch' struggles to retain viewers

AKP STAFF

JTBC's 'The World of the Married' yet again proved it is a big hit and set a record for the series with a 20.5% nationwide rating.  

On April 24, the hit drama achieved its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 9 of 'The World of the Married' scored an average nationwide rating of 20.5%, setting a new record for the series. JTBC's 'SKY Castle' currently holds the title as a drama with the highest viewership record with a nationwide rating of 23.8%.  

Meanwhile, SBS’ 'The King: Eternal Monarch' faced a slight decrease in viewership. The April 24th episode scored a nationwide rating of 9%. 

nisasakir5 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Lee min ho and Suzy. The couple who used their face and popularity to get lead roles (or any roles for that matter). Bad choices on the producer part for trying to appeal that instead of talents and good scripts.


LuluM1,251 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

It could be because the storyline of "The King: Eternal Monarch" is moving slowly. Like I can afford to skip episodes cause nothing has really happened so far. Also there was a lot of marketing for the drama beforehand so it kind of killed the hype.

