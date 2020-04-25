13

A Pink and MAMAMOO's Solar show off cute friendship on 'Show! Music Core'

A Pink and MAMAMOO's Solar showed off cute friendship on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'.

On April 25th broadcast of 'Show! Music Core', MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit it Out", while A Pink who took the win with "Dumhdurum". During the finale, Bomi was seen holding a leek ("Daepa" in Korean). She finally spotted Solar at the back, then gave her a leek which greatly resembled Solar's stage outfit.  

This was a reference to the meme where Solar herself commented she liked her "Daepa look".

Aren't they adorable and funny? Check out the snippet below and you can rewatch their on-stage performances here

