Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NU'EST's Aron leans against the piano in 'The Nocturne' teaser image

NU'EST's Aron is featured in the group's latest teaser image for 'The Nocturne'.

In his teaser, Aron leans against a black piano with a cup beside him, the same piano he plays in his teaser video. NU'EST's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on NU'EST's comeback!
 

