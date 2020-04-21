NU'EST's Aron leans against the piano in 'The Nocturne' teaser image

NU'EST's Aron is featured in the group's latest teaser image for 'The Nocturne'.



In his teaser, Aron leans against a black piano with a cup beside him, the same piano he plays in his teaser video. NU'EST's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on NU'EST's comeback!



