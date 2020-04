NU'EST has released a gorgeous video teaser featuring member Aron for the group's eight mini-album, 'The Nocturne'.

Given that the video is a teaser, fans are already impressed with the cinematography and amazing quality of the video. Aron is seen sporting short blonde hair as he plays the piano. Member Minhyun also makes a surprise appearance in the teaser as well.

Check out the video above as you wait for the full release on May 11. Are you excited about NU'EST comeback?