Noir reveal starry comeback schedule teaser for 'Up in the Sky'

Noir have revealed a comeback schedule teaser for 'Up in the Sky'!



The comeback schedule for their fourth mini album features a beautiful starry sky and an ornate compass. Fans can expect Noir's track list and a group photo teaser for 'Up in the Sky' on April 9 KST, while the album drops on April 27.



Noir's last promotion was for their album 'Abyss' and title song "Doom Doom" in June of 2019.



Stay tuned for more on Noir's comeback!