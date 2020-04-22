Newsen's 'Blind Item' report reveals scathing criticism of a girl group member for bringing her boyfriend on tour and acting like a 'dummy'

A Newsen 'Blind Item' report regarding a girl group member has made its way to the internet recently.

The blind report called the girl group member a "dummy" and referred to her as "F." The girl group member apparently succeeded in bringing her boyfriend with her on her group's international event that took place at the beginning of the year. However, on the day of the departure for the overseas event, her boyfriend forgot his passport, and "F" insisted that she must ride on the same airplane as him, causing much trouble for her agency. The agency ended up changing her flight tickets 13 times from the debacle, which cost the agency ten times that of the original airplane ticket price (500,000 KRW, $400). The girl group member apparently missed rehearsal as well because she arrived late.



While other members were in rehearsals, "F" apparently uploaded pictures to her SNS of the exotic location, leading to resentment from the organizers of the event. Unfortunately, due to F's actions, the team was not able to receive their full performance fee due to breach of contract.

