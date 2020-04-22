24

Posted by sl278

Newsen's 'Blind Item' report reveals scathing criticism of a girl group member for bringing her boyfriend on tour and acting like a 'dummy'

A Newsen 'Blind Item' report regarding a girl group member has made its way to the internet recently.

The blind report called the girl group member a "dummy" and referred to her as "F." The girl group member apparently succeeded in bringing her boyfriend with her on her group's international event that took place at the beginning of the year. However, on the day of the departure for the overseas event, her boyfriend forgot his passport, and "F" insisted that she must ride on the same airplane as him, causing much trouble for her agency. The agency ended up changing her flight tickets 13 times from the debacle, which cost the agency ten times that of the original airplane ticket price (500,000 KRW, $400). The girl group member apparently missed rehearsal as well because she arrived late. 

While other members were in rehearsals, "F" apparently uploaded pictures to her SNS of the exotic location, leading to resentment from the organizers of the event. Unfortunately, due to F's actions, the team was not able to receive their full performance fee due to breach of contract. 

What do you make of this blind item report?

Armyinthehouse203 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

She lacks professionalism and did dirty to people that work with her and trust her, her actions should have repercussions, idk, a fine some bans from the agency...

Btw, don't worry about getting to know who she is, when it comes to things that idols do wrong we get the names fast. But when others are the abusers... The story is completely different.

2

bartkun7,083 pts 43 minutes ago 2
43 minutes ago

Now let the hunt begins. Which girl group performed in January/February in USA, Europe, or Japan?

