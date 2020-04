FANATICS have released another set of teaser photos ahead of their comeback release "VAVI GIRL".

The group surprised fans with new girl-crush concept photos showing them in red and black themed outfits with combat boots. In line with their ongoing cute concept for "VAVI GIRL", the members are also seen posing on a colorful set filled with snacks and more cutesy props!

Check out all the pictures below. Which concept is your favorite?