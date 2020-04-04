HyunA shows off a comfy-chic look that will inspire your next work from home outfit

HyunA showed off comfy-chic look in her newest photoshoot for CLRIDE.n.



The brand imbued Jean Michel Basquiat's artwork over t-shirts in its latest collection, adding an edgy touch to comfortably oversized t-shirts. HyunA's look ranks equally high on comfort and cool. HyunA also boasted her playful and bubbly character in the pictorial as she posed with a neon green inflatable couch.



Check out the rest of the pictures from her latest photoshoot below. How do you like her comfy-chic look?