Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

HyunA shows off a comfy-chic look that will inspire your next work from home outfit

HyunA showed off comfy-chic look in her newest photoshoot for CLRIDE.n.

The brand imbued Jean Michel Basquiat's artwork over t-shirts in its latest collection, adding an edgy touch to comfortably oversized t-shirts. HyunA's look ranks equally high on comfort and cool. HyunA also boasted her playful and bubbly character in the pictorial as she posed with a neon green inflatable couch. 

Check out the rest of the pictures from her latest photoshoot below. How do you like her comfy-chic look? 

Has she lost weight?

