Popular online community post speculates YG's 6 prohibitions in idol contracts are due to (G)I-DLE's Miyeon past dating scandal with former YG trainee Jeong Jin Hyung

A popular online community post from April 24 has raised discussion on YG's 6 prohibitions in idol contracts is due to an incident that happened between (G)I-DLE's Miyeon (2015 at the time) and former YG trainee and 'Mix & Match' contestant Jeong Jin Hyung (both 18 at the time).

MIYEON PICTURED WITH JENNIE

Miyeon, also known as the hidden member of BLACKPINK, is widely known to have left YG after being spotted in pictures going on an overseas trip to Japan with Jeong Jin Hyung, who she was dating at the time. Shortly afterward, Miyeon joined Cube Entertainment and debuted with (G)I-DLE.

The post also brings up Jisoo and Rose's past appearance on 'Radio Star' in which they stated the 6 prohibitions in YG idol contracts. They are banned from "driving, smoking, clubbing, drinking, plastic surgery, and dating" and are blocked by managers from interacting with male trainees, with staggered rehearsal and meal times so they didn't run into each other. The online community poster implies that the new policies implemented by YG are a direct result due to the previous scandal.

However, some netizens were quick to point out that the past dating scandal was irrelevant given the two artists' new careers and beginnings and that the writer was creating hate by bringing the subject to light again and for including pictures of Jeong Jin Hyung smoking and alleging that Miyeon was dating fellow trainees again while at Cube Entertainment.

What do you think of this issue? Meanwhile, Jeong Jin Hyung is currently active as a solo artist under SFR Entertainment.