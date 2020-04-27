6

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'K-Pop Star 3' contestant and former YG trainee Jang Han Na to make official debut on May 1

AKP STAFF

'K-Pop Star 3's Jang Han Na will be making her debut with a self-written single!


According to media reports, the singer will be releasing the song "Runnaway" on May 1 KST, which she had written both the lyrics and music for. She also worked with production team The Proof, who previously worked on songs for both iKON and PENTAGON's Hui. "Runnaway" is being described an electronic pop song with hip-hop and R&B vibes.


Previous to her debut, Jang Han Na was not only a 'K-Pop Star 3' contestant, but also a popular YG Entertainment trainee. She appeared as a featured performer on the agency's survival program 'Mix & Match' and also collaborated with Jinusean on their 2015 single "Tell Me (One More Time)." Most recently, she also appeared on rapper Leellamarz's single "Trip."

  1. misc.
  2. JANG HAN NA
0 2,756 Share 67% Upvoted
ASTRO
ASTRO gets their own Twitter emoji
4 hours ago   3   7,062
Super Junior
Super Junior to launch 'SJ Returns 4'
5 hours ago   15   8,799
Super Junior
Super Junior to launch 'SJ Returns 4'
5 hours ago   15   8,799
NCT, NCT 127
NCT 127 to come back with 'Punch'
8 hours ago   21   20,484
ASTRO
ASTRO gets their own Twitter emoji
4 hours ago   3   7,062
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
2 days ago   40   89,531

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND