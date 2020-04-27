'K-Pop Star 3' contestant and former YG trainee Jang Han Na to make official debut on May 1

'K-Pop Star 3's Jang Han Na will be making her debut with a self-written single!





According to media reports, the singer will be releasing the song "Runnaway" on May 1 KST, which she had written both the lyrics and music for. She also worked with production team The Proof, who previously worked on songs for both iKON and PENTAGON's Hui. "Runnaway" is being described an electronic pop song with hip-hop and R&B vibes.



Previous to her debut, Jang Han Na was not only a 'K-Pop Star 3' contestant, but also a popular YG Entertainment trainee. She appeared as a featured performer on the agency's survival program 'Mix & Match' and also collaborated with Jinusean on their 2015 single "Tell Me (One More Time)." Most recently, she also appeared on rapper Leellamarz's single "Trip."