Rookie group UNVS is gearing up for their comeback with some gorgeous and artistic teaser images for 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken'.

The latest teaser image shows member YY in a mysterious photo with his eyes erased by sparkly pink paint. Fans are excited to see what UNVS will bring to the table with their newest work and look forward to more of their teaser content.

Keep your eyes out for the group's comeback this coming May 15 at 12 PM KST.