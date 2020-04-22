44

18

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Sunny states she loves herself the way she is

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation member Sunny has expressed her self-love. 

She posted a selfie of herself on April 22nd with the caption: "#I think I'm precious #I don't want to lose even a gram #when should I diet #Lee Soon Kyu do whatever you want to do #eat everything you want to eat #I love my Pilates teacher."


Sunny's declaration about self-love was refreshing to hear in an industry often overrun with unhealthy and toxic beauty standards, earning her a spot on trending news. She is currently appearing in tvN's 'DoReMi Market'.


  1. Sunny
4 1,987 Share 71% Upvoted

4

Rankie8 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Good for you Sunny! You don't need to change! Keep making SONES positive like yourself 😘

Share

0

nunyabsnss2,728 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Why should she change? She's beautiful and charming as is. But, it is so refreshing hearing this, especially from someone who netizens have attacked for her looks over and over again. I'm glad that she is showing herself love and knows that she's precious.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK featured on Lady Gaga's upcoming album
8 hours ago   54   18,332

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND