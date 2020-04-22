Girls' Generation's Sunny states she loves herself the way she is

Girls' Generation member Sunny has expressed her self-love.

She posted a selfie of herself on April 22nd with the caption: "#I think I'm precious #I don't want to lose even a gram #when should I diet #Lee Soon Kyu do whatever you want to do #eat everything you want to eat #I love my Pilates teacher."





Sunny's declaration about self-love was refreshing to hear in an industry often overrun with unhealthy and toxic beauty standards, earning her a spot on trending news. She is currently appearing in tvN's 'DoReMi Market'.





