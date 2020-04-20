25

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NCT Dream uploads teaser images and release schedule for 'RELOAD'

AKP STAFF

NCT Dream is making a comeback with a new album titled 'RELOAD'.

The group released their first teaser image and a release schedule for their impending comeback. The boys are taking on a clean streetwear look that highlights their handsome visuals in their first group teaser, while the release schedule indicates a slew of content treats for fans, including track videos for songs.

Check out the release schedule below and stay tuned for more news on NCT Dream's newest title track "RIDIN".

  1. NCT Dream
0 870 Share 81% Upvoted
ATEEZ
[enter-talk] ATEEZ's Music Bank Special Stage
3 hours ago   6   3,930
GOT7
GOT7 open their official TikTok account
2 hours ago   2   2,155
ATEEZ
[enter-talk] ATEEZ's Music Bank Special Stage
3 hours ago   6   3,930

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND