NCT Dream uploads teaser images and release schedule for 'RELOAD'

NCT Dream is making a comeback with a new album titled 'RELOAD'.

The group released their first teaser image and a release schedule for their impending comeback. The boys are taking on a clean streetwear look that highlights their handsome visuals in their first group teaser, while the release schedule indicates a slew of content treats for fans, including track videos for songs.

Check out the release schedule below and stay tuned for more news on NCT Dream's newest title track "RIDIN".