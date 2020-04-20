NCT Dream uploads teaser images and release schedule for 'RELOAD'

NCT Dream is making a comeback with a new album titled 'RELOAD'.
The group released their first teaser image and a release schedule for their impending comeback. The boys are taking on a clean streetwear look that highlights their handsome visuals in their first group teaser, while the release schedule indicates a slew of content treats for fans, including track videos for songs.
Check out the release schedule below and stay tuned for more news on NCT Dream's newest title track "RIDIN".
