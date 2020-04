NCT Dream is ready to "Love Again" with their newest teaser poster for upcoming album 'RELOAD'.

The boys have been introducing the songs on their newest album by releasing track posters that show the members' youthful visuals and personalities. The latest track poster shows the team looking fresh in streetwear while collaged photos of pizza and basketballs give the image a summer vibe.

Are you ready to listen to 'RELOAD' on April 29th?