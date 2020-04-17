BTS's Jimin, EXO's Suho, & Baekhyun top individual boy group member brand values this month

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for individual boy group members for this month, based on big data analysis!

From March 18 through April 16, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 630 individual boy group members and determined that BTS's Jimin has once again topped rankings with a total of 7,496,181 points.

In 2nd place came EXO's Suho its a total of 6,458,545 points, in light of his solo debut this month. 3rd place went to Suho's fellow EXO member Baekhyun with a total of 6,239,442 points, following Suho closely behind.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's Jungkook, BTS's V, BTS's Jin, VIXX's Ravi, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon, and BTS's RM.

