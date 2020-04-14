MONSTA X reveal 'Fantasia X' mini album schedule

MONSTA X revealed their comeback schedule for 'Fantasia X'!



MONSTA X are returning with their mini album 'Fantasia X' , but before then, fans have teasers to look forward to. Starting with a 'Chapter 1' trailer on April 19, they'll be dropping teasers until their album drops on May 11 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X' 'Fantasia X'!





