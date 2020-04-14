H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) walk away from a crash in 'Soul' MV teaser

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have dropped their music video teaser for "Soul".
In the MV teaser, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun walk away from a bad car crash. The two are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.
Check out H&D's "Soul" MV teaser above, and stay tuned for updates!
