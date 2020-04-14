Highlight's Yoseob updates fans from the military & meeting with Doojoon

Highlight's Yoseob updated fans from the military and talked to them about meeting Doojoon.



On April 14, Yoseob wrote fans a handwritten letter, which was shared on Highlight's official Twitter. He wrote:





"Hello, everyone. I'm writing to you through a letter for the first time in a while.



You may feel very uneasy and worried lately because of COVID-19, but keep up with your good hygiene and wear a mask. I hope that we'll all get through the COVID-19 pandemic quickly together.



I recently received leave, so I ate a meal with Doojoon. It was really the first time in a while that we'd met, but it was so much fun as if he was someone I'd seen just yesterday.



I miss Kikwang and Dongwoon too. I want all four of us to meet up soon and laugh talking about trivial things like who went through the most difficult time and what's been happening lately.



These days, I'm missing the Highlight members as much as you.



Everyone, please be healthy and laugh talking about happy things.



We're also going to try hard so that you can be happy.



I'll write again when the weather gets warmer."





Yoseob started up his military duty as a conscripted police officer over a year ago in January of 2019.

