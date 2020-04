MAMAMOO's Whee In will be singing an OST track titled "Gather My Tears" for tvN drama 'Hospital Playlist'.

tvN's official Twitter account revealed the news, stating: "To be released Friday at noon. 'Gather My Tears - Whee In' MV sneak peek. Only 36 seconds long and I'm already getting emotional."





The short teaser video shows Whee In emotionally singing her heart out while the instrumental promises for a soft and emotional ballad track. Stay tuned for the full release!