Jang Sung Kyu dotes over his sons in Instagram update

Announcer and entertainer Jang Sung Kyu is overjoyed about his newly born son.

On April 30th, Jang Sung Kyu posted a picture of his two sons with the caption: "brothers #JangHaJun, #JangYeJun The day we gave him his name. When I called him Yejun he became a flower to me. He's only been here for four days but what is that knowing smile?"





The adorable update shows pictures of his first son Hajun and his new son Yejun when they were born. Yejun was born on April 26th, and Jang Sung Kyu is basking in his happiness over the new addition to his family.

