Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon to appear on upcoming hip hop reality show 'Good Girl'

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon is set to appear on the upcoming hip hop reality show 'Good Girl: Who Robbed the Broadcast Station'.



On April 23, insiders revealed the Girls' Generation member recently finished filming the first episode of 'Good Girl'. The Mnet reality show will feature female hip hop and R&B artists who compete as a team to win prize money, and the production team has already revealed female artists in different scenes, including underground rappers and active idols, will be featuring on the series.



Hyoyeon has been working as a DJ under the name DJ Hyo, but she previously collaborated with rapper San E for her 2017 track "Wannabe".

'Good Girl' is set to premiere on May 14 at 9:30PM KST.