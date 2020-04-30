Jang Hanna shares her thoughts on leaving YG Entertainment and preparing to debut solo on her own

In light of her long-awaited solo debut on May 1, former 'K-Pop Star 3' contestant Jang Hanna shared her thoughts on her upcoming single "Runnaway" and more through an interview with 'TV Report'.

First, Jang Hanna began, "I've promoted frequently through features in the past, but this is my first time preparing my own single so I'm both nervous and excited. I prepared for this single with a lot of affection, and it feels brand new."

She also added, "I realized once again that I'm surrounded by good people. Because I was preparing everything on my own after leaving YG Entertainment, there were difficulties and I worried a lot, but so many people stepped up to help me."

Finally, Jang Hanna described her upcoming debut single "Runnaway" with, "It's tropical-mood track based on R&B sounds. Producer The Proof helped me create it. The song has a message of wanting to escape the mundane, everyday life and run away with someone you like. I hope that people will listen to it while driving on the road. I would like for it to comfort people who live the same, boring day to day lives."

Stay tuned for the full release of Jang Hanna's debut single "Runnaway" in a few more hours!

