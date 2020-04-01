TOO reveal a dramatic teaser for their Mnet debut show, 'TOO Day'

Rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) will be making their grand debut with their very own Mnet debut show, 'TOO Day'.

Chosen by fans as winners of Mnet's survival program 'To Be World Klass', the 10 members of TOO made their debut on April 1 at 12 PM KST with the release of their 1st mini album, 'Reason for Being: 仁'.

Now, TOO will be showcasing their unique performance and sound for the first time ever during their upcoming debut show, airing on April 2 at 8 PM KST via Mnet. Viewers can look forward to performances of TOO's title track "Magnolia" as well as various b-side tracks, plus more.

Have you checked out TOO's debut with "Magnolia"?

