Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Park Seo Joon in talks to star in new drama 'Mount Jiri' alongside Jun Ji Hyun

AKP STAFF

Park Seo Joon is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Mount Jiri' alongside Jun Ji Hyun.

On March 27, reports revealed Park Seo Joon is in talks to join the new drama written by Kim Eun Hee, the screenwriter behind hits like 'Signal' and two seasons of 'Kingdom'. If cast, the actor will be playing the role of national park ranger Kang Hyun Jo, who hides a secret that took place on Mount Jiri. Jun Ji Hyun's character Seo Yi Kang is his only confidante.

Park Seo Joon has starred in a number of hit dramas, including 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'Fight for My Way', and 'Itaewon Class', and viewers are already looking forward to how he'll work with top actress Jun Ji Hyun.

'Mount Jiri' is expected to air in the first half of 2021.

1crazyqueen126 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I'm happy at the thought of him getting more work after Itaewon Class, but I hope he gives himself some time for a break. I don't want him to overwork himself :(

