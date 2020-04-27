10

Jo Jung Suk, Paul Kim, and A Pink top Instiz chart for the fourth week of April 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of April (April 20 - April 26) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 27,258 Points



2. Paul Kim - "But I'll Miss You" - 12,873 Points



3. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 11,670 Points



4. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 11,125 Points



5. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 11,089 Points



6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,368 Points



7. Zico - "Any Song" - 6,908 Points



8. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 6,660 Points



9. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 6,361 Points



10. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 5,724 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

