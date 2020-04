Jongup is gearing up for his solo debut with a new teaser image.

The former B.A.P member is ready for a new start and has been teasing fans with teaser images, raising further anticipation for Jongup's development as a solo artist. The most recent teaser photo was posted on Jongup's Twitter account and shows him staring aloofly at the camera in a pink Hawaiian shirt.

Stay tuned for Jongup's comeback on May 7th!