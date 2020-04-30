Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for April 19 to April 25

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from April 19 to April 25 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 42,758,247 Points

2. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 27,200,792 Points

3. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 27,131,238 Points

4. Gaho - "Start" - 27,082,838 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 22,900,480 Points

6. Zico - "Any Song" - 21,303,756 Points

7. Paul Kim - "But I'll Miss You" - 21,058,471 Points

8. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond" - 18,981,486 Points

9. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 18,415,558 Points



10. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 17,990,106 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. GOT7 - 'DYE'

2. Solar - 'SPIT IT OUT'

3. H&D - 'SOULMATE'

4. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - Season 1'



5. Suho - 'Self-Portrait'



6. (G)I-DLE - 'I trust'



7. ITZY - 'IT'z Me'



8. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone'



9. BTS - 'You Never Walk Alone'



10. BTS - 'The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Pt. 2'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Jin Minho - "Half"

3. MC The Max - "Bloom"



4. Gaho - "Start"

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

8. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"





Source: Gaon

