Jang Sung Kyu welcomes second child amid coronavirus pandemic

Jang Sung Kyu is now the proud father of two!



On April 26, Jang Sung Kyu and his wife welcomed their second child and announced the news via Instagram post featuring their newborn baby boy. The couple got married back in 2014.

In a caption, he wrote, "4/26/2020 16:02. I met my second angel. Baby, thank you for coming into my life as my son. Are you ready to have a blast with your brother Hajoon, mom and dad? Wait, you should first say hi to the world~~Wink<3". He also added hashtags that relay the message "Son, I'll love you no matter what."





Congratulations to Jang Sung Kyu and his family!